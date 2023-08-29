No indication of Russian role in train interference says security official

Zaryn said that the suspects were detained and the prosecutor's office is investigating the case.

Albert Zawada/PAP

There is no evidence of Russian involvement in a series of recent incidents on Polish railways, a senior security official has said.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW), the police and rail companies launched an investigation after somebody broadcast emergency radio stop signals over the weekend, halting or delaying nearly 100 trains across the north-western and north-eastern regions of the country.

The National Prosecutor’s (PK) Office said on Tuesday that two men have been charged in connection with the incidents. They face up to eight years in prison. One of the suspects is a public servant.

Talking to private broadcaster Radio Wnet, Stanislaw Zaryn, the deputy coordinator of the intelligence services, said that although “Russia is currently interested in destabilising the Polish state, we cannot draw the conclusion that this series of railway incidents is a direct result of Russian actions.”

“For the time being, I do not have any information that would allow us to clearly state what motive we are dealing with,” he added.

Zaryn said that the suspects were detained and the prosecutor’s office is investigating the case.

“We treat this case as something that requires clarification from a counter-intelligence perspective, but we also approach this task calmly, based on facts,” Zaryn added.