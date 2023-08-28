Warsaw airport evacuated after ammunition found in luggage

Albert Zawada/PAP

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport has been evacuated after the Border Guard detained a South African citizen who had been allegedly carrying a grenade and four pieces of ammunition, a Border Guard spokesperson has told PAP.

Anna Michalska said on Monday: “Four hundred people, who were at the airport, were evacuated as a result of this situation.”

According to the Border Guard, four pieces of ammunition were found in the cabin luggage of a South African citizen who was planning to leave for Dubai.

“…His checked luggage has been searched. Our border guards have found an object resembling a grenade,” Michalska added, pointing out that all of the items had been secured by a bomb disposal team.

The suspect has been detained and will be handed over to the prosecutor’s office.

The situation at the Warsaw Chopin Airport returned to normal before 4 p.m. on Monday.