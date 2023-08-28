Poland’s national air carrier plans to net over EUR 220 mln in 2023

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

LOT Polish Airlines plans to gain a net profit that exceeds PLN 1 billion (EUR 222 million) in 2023, a state assets deputy minister has said.

Maciej Malecki declared that LOT would not be sold as “there is no consent” to such a move.

Referring to this year’s financial plans, Malecki said that he was speaking about PLN 1 billion (EUR 222 million) with hope, “being aware of the fact that the air transport market is difficult, competitive and changeable.”

Having praised LOT, which has been named Europe’s most punctual carrier in the first half of 2022, Malecki expressed hope that this positive trend would continue.

According to H1 data gathered by Cirium, LOT Polish Airlines came out on top in the first half of 2023 with a punctuality rate of 87.02 percent from 46,500 flights.

In 2022, LOT had a net profit of PLN 113.7 million (EUR 25.3 million) while its revenues exceeded PLN 8.3 billion (EUR 1.8 billion). The airline carried 8 million passengers.

The State Treasury has a 69.3-percent stake in LOT, and the remaining 30.7-percent stake belongs to the Treasury-owned Polish Aviation Group.