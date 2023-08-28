Poland, Saudi Arabia sign deal on direct flights

Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser, the minister of transport and logistic services of Saudi Arabia and Andrzej Adamczyk, the infrastructure minister of Poland

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement which envisages the possibility of launching direct regular flights between the two countries, the Polish infrastructure minister has said.

“The epoch, during which our air carriers were unable to operate direct flights between Poland and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has come to an end today,” Minister Andrzej Adamczyk said on Monday.

“They will no longer have to be replaced by air carriers from other countries, including the neighbouring states,” he added.

According to Adamczyk, thanks to the agreement, both the Polish national air carrier LOT and Saudi Arabian air carriers will be able to launch direct flights between the two countries.

In his opinion, the deal will also help increase tourist, culture and economic exchanges between the two countries.

“This deal is proof of our mutual trust and a response to the needs of citizens from the two countries,” Adamczyk said.

Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser, the minister of transport and logistic services of Saudi Arabia, said that the deal opened up a range of possibilities for the air carriers from the two countries, and that it would surely help strengthen bilateral relations.