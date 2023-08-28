King Coin! Coins dating back to the reign of King Bolesław the Bold found buried in ancient fortress

Archaeologists in the town of Wiślica uncovered 12 silver coins, 11 of which are from the period of King Bolesław the Bold, from 1076 to 1079.

Świętokrzyska Grupa Eksploracyjna/Facebook

A stash of 1,000-year-old coins has been found buried at the site of a medieval fortress in southern Poland.

Archaeologists in the town of Wiślica uncovered 12 silver coins, 11 of which are from the period of King Bolesław the Bold, from 1076 to 1079.

The 12th coin is said to come from time of Władysław Herman, who was duke of Poland from 1079-1102.

The 12th coin is said to come from time of Władysław Herman, who was duke of Poland from 1079-1102.Świętokrzyska Grupa Eksploracyjna/Facebook

Archaeologists also uncovered a Roman fibula – a type of pin for fastening garments – estimated to be from the 2nd century.

Michał Gliński, the archeologist in charge of the work said: “We are expanding the ‘Wiślica trove’ with new treasures.

Świętokrzyska Grupa Eksploracyjna/Facebook

The researchers are re-examining the site for any artefacts that may not have been uncovered in the 1960s and 1970s.Świętokrzyska Grupa Eksploracyjna/Facebook

“The discovery of the fibula does not significantly affect the now recognized history of the site and we can only speculate on how it ended up here.”

The chairman of Wiślica Town Council told Echo Dnia that the newly discovered coins and the fibula will be added to the collections of the town’s museum.

Lead archaeologist Michał Gliński said that he and his team “are expanding the ‘Wiślica trove’ with new treasures.”Świętokrzyska Grupa Eksploracyjna/Facebook

The archaeological work is being carried out as part of a revitalization program. The researchers were tasked with re-examining the site for any artefacts that may not have been uncovered in the 1960s and 1970s.

Gliński said: “In the 1970s, when the previous work was completed, there were no such technological resources available, especially when it came to metal detectors.”

Wiślica is one of the oldest towns in Poland and dates back to before the creation of the Polish state in the 10th century.