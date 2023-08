Paweł Jaskółka/PAP

Wiktor Glazunow of Poland won the bronze medal in the men’s K1 5000m kayaking event at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, on Sunday.

Adolf Balazs of Hungary claimed gold, and Sebastian Brendel of Germany won silver.

In all, Glazunow has won three medals in Duisburg.

This is the ninth medal won by the Polish team in Duisburg.