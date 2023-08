Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Wiktor Glazunow and Sylwia Szczerbinska of Poland won the silver medal in the Mixed K2 500m kayaking event at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, on Sunday.

The Canadian team took gold, and the Italian team won bronze.

This is the eighth medal to be won by the Polish team in Duisburg.