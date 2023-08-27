Polish women canoeists win silver at world championships

Martyna Klatt (left) and Helena Wisniewska

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Martyna Klatt and Helena Wisniewska, Polish canoeists, won the silver medal in the women’s K2 500m kayaking event at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, on Sunday.

Klatt and Wisniewska also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Danish team took gold, and the German team won bronze.

This is the seventh medal to be won by the Polish team in Duisburg.

Klatt and Wisniewska earlier won gold in the women’s K2 200m kayaking event.