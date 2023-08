Paweł Jaskółka/PAP

Dominika Putto, a Polish canoeist, won a bronze medal in the women’s K1 200m kayaking event at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, on Sunday.

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand took gold, and Yale Steinepreis of Australia won silver.

This is the sixth medal to be won by the Polish team in Duisburg.