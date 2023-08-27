Norwegian football player dies after police intervention in Wroclaw

A 28-year-old Norwegian citizen, a player of the Panthers Wroclaw American football team, died on Friday night after reportedly being sedated by paramedics called to the scene by local police.

According to the Wroclaw police, in western Poland, Leo Kraft had previously used narcotics and had resisted police.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday in one of the housing complexes in Wroclaw. The police were notified of a man disturbing the peace.

Leo Kraft admitted to the police that he took part in the incident, and that he had previously consumed alcohol and used narcotics. He also indicated the location of the methamphetamine and marijuana.

After he had been told that he would be detained as the possession of drugs was illegal in Poland, he become aggressive during the intervention. Having applied direct coercive measures causing the lowest possible discomfort of their use, the policeman handcuffed the man.

Due to his psychophysical state and breathing issues that occurred later, the policemen called paramedics to the scene. As he was still highly agitated, the medical rescue team decided to apply sedatives.

Unfortunately, not long after the sedatives were administered, he started to feel dizzy and passed out. His vital functions were recovered once professional resuscitation was initiated. He was taken by ambulance to one of Wroclaw’s hospitals, where he passed away after more than an hour, Wojciech Jablonski from the Wroclaw police reported.

An investigation into the tragic incident has been launched. The prosecutor’s office has decided that an autopsy will be carried out.

Panthers Wroclaw wrote on their social media that they were stunned and deeply moved by Kraft’s tragic death.

“Twenty-eight-year-old Leo, coming from Norway, joined us in April and was one of the key members of the team competing in the European League of Football (ELF),” reads the message.

“We extend our condolences to Leo’s loved ones on behalf of the players, staff, and club owners,” Panthers Wroclaw wrote.