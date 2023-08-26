New poll reveals political mood ahead of Polish referendum

The survey results published by the Social Changes pollster on Saturday, show that the vast majority of Poles intend to respond “no” to all four questions in the referendum that is due to go ahead on October 15, the same day as the general election.

In the Social Changes survey, commissioned by the wPolityce.pl website, the respondents were asked to respond to the same questions that will be in the referendum.

The first question read: “Do you support the sell-off of state assets to foreign entities, leading to the loss of control by Polish women and men over strategic sectors of the economy?” According to the results of the poll, 87 percent of the respondents said “no” and 13 percent said “yes”.

In the second question, Poles were asked: “Do you support raising the retirement age, including restoring the increased retirement age to 67 for men and women?” The poll revealed that 75 percent of those polled do not want to raise the retirement age, while 25 percent do.

The third question inquired: “Do you support the removal of the barrier on the border between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus?” Here, 82 percent of those canvassed said “no”, while 18 percent said “yes”.

The fourth question was: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, in accordance with the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?” A total of 82 percent of the surveyed were against the admission of the immigrants and 18 percent supported it.

The survey was conducted on August 18-21 on a nationwide, representative sample of 1,062 Poles.