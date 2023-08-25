President discusses security with his Lithuanian counterpart

Andrzej Duda holds telephone talks on regional security

Andrzej Jackowski/PAP

Security in the region was the subject of a telephone conversation between Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, the Polish President’s Office announced on Friday evening.

The President’s Office (KPRP) wrote on the X social media platform that “security in the region was the topic of today’s telephone conversation” between the presidents of Poland and Lithuania.

Earlier in day, Duda also held talks on the current security situation with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkevics.

After his talk with the Polish president, Stoltenberg wrote on X: “Good call with President @AndrzejDuda. I thanked him for #Poland’s many contributions to #NATO, and for helping to make our historic Vilnius Summit a success.”

“Poland also leads by example on support to #Ukraine, and we will continue to support them for as long as it takes,” he added.