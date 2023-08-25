Poland has second lowest unemployment rate in EU says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki: Poland has the second lowest unemployment rate in the EU

Andrzej Jackowski/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Friday that Poland at the moment had the second lowest unemployment rate in the European Union (EU) and that it was the lowest unemployment rate in the history of the Third Republic of Poland.

Mateusz Morawiecki, on Friday, visited a nursery school and kindergarten in the south-eastern village of Niebylec.

During a press conference, Morawiecki told journalists that “today, we have the lowest unemployment in the history of the Third Republic of Poland.”

On Thursday, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) announced that the unemployment rate in July 2023 was 5.0 percent, the same level as a month ago. The number of unemployed registered in employment offices in July amounted to 782,400 people, against 783,500 in June.

Morawiecki said that “Poland, currently, has the second lowest unemployment rate in the EU after Malta, which has 500,000 inhabitants.”

“It’s probably a little easier to manage that beautiful country situated on the the shores of the Mediterranean Sea which lives mainly from tourism than it is to manage Poland, which registered 14.4 percent unemployment during the governments of Donald Tusk (main opposition leader and prime minister between 2007–2014 – PAP),” pointed out Morawiecki.