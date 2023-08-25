Poland’s defence minister approves offset contracts worth EUR 224 mln

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and Raytheon's representative John D. Green

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish minister of defence, in Warsaw on Friday, approved offset agreements with US companies that total almost PLN 1 billion (EUR 224 mln) and concern elements for medium-range anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence systems.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the offset agreements with Raytheon and Lockheed Martin will allow service, repair and production facilities to be created in Poland that will support the second phase of Wisla air defence programme.

The signing of the agreements represents a continuation of the process initiated in the first phase of the Wisla programme.

Mariusz Blaszczak pointed out that the response of the Polish government to threats that had arisen from the aggressive policies of Russia was to reinforce the Polish army by expanding its numbers and modernising its equipment.

“We are pleased that this (Polish-US – PAP) synergy is so seamless that we can modernise the equipment of the Polish Army based primarily on cooperation with the US armed forces,” he said.