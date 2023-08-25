Budget expenditure to account for 22.5 pct of GDP in 2024 says FinMin

The share of budget expenditures in Poland’s GDP in 2024 will stand at 22.5 percent against 20.1 percent in 2023, the Finance Ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry made the statement in a justification for the budget bill for next year, published on Friday, having been accepted by the Cabinet on Thursday and sent to the Social Dialogue Council for consultation.

“The share of state budget expenditure in GDP in 2024 will stand at 22.5 percent, against 20.1 percent in 2023, which represents a growth of 2.4 percentage points with a simultaneous nominal growth of expenditures and growth of GDP,” the ministry wrote.

The finance ministry added that the expenditure limit, which has been set for 2024 at PLN 848.30 billion (EUR 190.02 billion), is PLN 154.97 billion (EUR 34.71 billion) or 22.3 percent higher than planned in the amended 2023 budget act.