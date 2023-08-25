Nato chief thanks Polish president for Ukraine support

Heiko Junge/PAP/NTB

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, on Friday thanked Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, for Poland’s continued support for Ukraine.

After a telephone conversation with Duda on Friday morning, in which the two discussed the current security situation, Stoltenberg followed up the call by posting a message of thanks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Good call with President @AndrzejDuda. I thanked him for #Poland’s many contributions to #NATO, and for helping to make our historic Vilnius Summit a success. Poland also leads by example on support to #Ukraine, and we will continue to support them for as long as it takes.”

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s most committed allies since the start of the Russian invasion last year, providing significant military and humanitarian support.