Bathroom renovator wows with his incredibly lifelike models made from scrap metal

Using scrap metal, old window frames, wiring and other castoff materials, the extraordinarily intricate models are defined by their craftsmanship, precision and detail.

Using discarded building waste rescued during the course of his day job renovating bathrooms, Przemysław Krzemień has earned a cult reputation for making intricate model houses.

The subject of numerous press articles, Krzemień has amassed a Facebook following in excess of 15,000, with his miniature worlds enchanting all who see them.

A resident of Cisownica, a small town between Ustroń and Cieszyn, Krzemień’s hobby was born four years ago when he was renovating the house of a friend.

On his friend’s behest, he made a Christmas decoration for her windowsill – some small houses carved from wooden blocks.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive – soon, others were asking his friend where she had bought her decorations. “That’s how it all began,” says Krzemień.

Defined by their craftsmanship, precision and detail, many are inspired by cities that he has travelled to – yet others, by the travel documentaries that fascinate him so much.

One model, for instance, depicts a scenic Greek fishing village with pristine white walls and brilliant blue rooftops.

Another, its windows illuminated at night, shows an atmospheric Parisian street with the Eiffel Tower looming behind.

His favourite, however, is a model of New York. “I built it from memory though,” he says, “so the Statue of Liberty can be seen holding her torch in the wrong hand!”

Often shot on his own mobile phone, Krzemień’s pictures of his charming projects have earned him widespread praise and, even, awards.

In June of this year he was named by Warsaw’s Museum of Dollhouses, Games and Toys as their ‘Miniaturist of the Year’.

Writing on Facebook, the modelmaker said: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart – I completely did not expect that my ordinary, everyday hobby would be appreciated to such an extent.”