Under the Civic Platform (PO) government unemployment in Poland in some areas reached 30 percent says PM Mateusz Morawiecki

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that under the Civic Platform (PO) government unemployment in Poland exceeded the alarming level of 14.4 percent, and in some areas it even reached 30 percent.

Morawiecki made the statement after a Warsaw court had ruled that Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party’s claims that unemployment under the previous government had reached 15 percent were untrue and ordered that PiS desist spreading the information.

“Donald Tusk – the prime minister of Polish poverty – and his party like to teach the Polish people in every sphere. Now they are giving a lesson on unemployment, which under their rule exceeded the alarming level of 14.4 percent,” Morawiecki wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“And what is worse, in some areas it even reached 30 percent,” he said.

According to Morawiecki, there is now a record high number of people working in the Polish economy and a record low unemployment rate “despite huge crises around Poland.”

Rafal Bochenek, the PiS spokesman, announced on Thursday that his party would appeal the verdict issued by the Warsaw court earlier in the day.

Bochenek told reporters that Poland’s unemployment was now among the lowest in Europe and that it “differed significantly from the one recorded in 2015.”