Russia’s aggression a test for democratic states says Polish president

Ukraine's Independence Day has a particularly symbolic dimension today, Andrzej Duda says

Piotr Matusewicz/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that freedom and international law will win if the democratic countries of the free world will help Ukraine defend itself and maintain independence.

“Ukraine’s Independence Day has a particularly symbolic dimension today,” Duda wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

“Russia’s aggression is a reliability test for the democratic countries of the free world,” the president said.

According to Duda, violence and evil will triumph if Ukraine drowns in the darkness of Russia’s occupation.

“Poland has always been on the side of freedom and independence. Poland has been standing by a free and independent Ukraine!” the Polish president wrote on the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.