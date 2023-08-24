James Bond producer to make new film about Polish hero Witold Pilecki

Entitled Enemy of My Enemy, the joint American-Polish production by The Power Hound Pictures and the Polish Film Institute is said to be one of the biggest Polish productions of all time.

Award-winning James Bond producer Jayne-Ann Tenggren is set to begin work on a new film about Polish national hero. Witold Pilecki.

Entitled Enemy of My Enemy, the joint American-Polish production by The Power Hound Pictures and the Polish Film Institute is said to be one of the biggest Polish productions of all time.

Jayne-Ann Tenggren's previous productions include Skyfall, Spectre and 1917.

The screenplay by actor-writer Matt King is based on Marco Patricelli’s critically acclaimed book ‘The Volunteer’, which was one of the first to bring international attention to the story of Pilecki.

Taken on as historical film consultant, Patricelli said: “Since 2018, screenwriter Matt King and I have been working intensively.

“The film is intended to accurately depict life in the Auschwitz camp. I went there many times to refine certain details of the script.”

He added that the lives of camp prisoners would be portrayed as realistically as possible, saying: The Americans were interested in such details as the way of transmitting information inside and outside the camp, chess games made of bread, etc.”

Known for voluntarily leading an undercover operation where he volunteered to be arrested and sent to Auschwitz, Pilecki managed to document the horrific conditions inside the death camp which he then revealed after managing to escape.

After the war, he was arrested by the communist authorities and executed in 1948.

Pileck’s great-grandson Krzysztof Kosior who helped advise the filmmakers said: “I was thrilled to read the script and to be working with the filmmakers.

“I am grateful this film is being made and that a global audience will know my great-grandfather’s story.”

Still in its early stages, and currently without a director, the producers say they plan to shoot in locations in Italy and Poland.