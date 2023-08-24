Polish president not surprised by death of Wagner group leader says official

"Whatever happened yesterday, it's no surprise to anyone. And for the president this also comes as no surprise," Pawel Szrot told the private broadcaster RMF FM, adding "two months after Prigozhin challenged Vladimir Putin, he dies in a mysterious plane crash."

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner leader, comes as no surprise to Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, the head of the President’s Cabinet, has said.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said on Wednesday that a private jet had crashed in western Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard. Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as well as his advisor Dmitry Utkin were on the passenger list.

“Whatever happened yesterday, it’s no surprise to anyone. And for the president this also comes as no surprise,” Pawel Szrot told the private broadcaster RMF FM, adding “two months after Prigozhin challenged Vladimir Putin, he dies in a mysterious plane crash.”

“No matter how you judge what happened in the Russian sky, Prigozhin and his associates were not a group of innocent angels, they were just criminals.”

Whatever the actual case of the crash, Szrot continued, he was certain the Russians will try to blame the Ukrainians.

He added that Duda is in constant contact with the Polish security services and the military command.