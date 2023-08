Adam Warżawa/PAP

Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland won the silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday.

Kaczmarek finished second in the women’s 400 metre final, behind Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic but ahead of Sada Williams of Barbados.

Her result of 49.57 was her third best career time.

Kaczmarek’s silver is the first Polish medal in the women’s 400-metre run in the 40-year history of the World Championships in track and field.