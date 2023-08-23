Polish president signs into law bill that protects energy recipients

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has signed into law a bill which increases the cap on energy consumption by freezing prices for households and reducing the maximum energy prices for other vulnerable recipients.

The bill increased the cap on individual energy consumption which entitles households benefit from frozen energy prices in 2023, from 2,000 kWh to 3,000 kWh.

According to the new law, the maximum price for other vulnerable recipients, such as local governments, schools, hospitals and small and medium companies, will be reduced from PLN 785/MWh (EUR 174) to PLN 693/MWh (EUR 154).

The Ministry of Climate and Environment estimated that the additional cost of these modifications would reach ca. PLN 3 billion (EUR 667 million), while the total cost of the measures supporting select energy recipients would stand at PLN 39.7 billion (EUR 8.8 billion).