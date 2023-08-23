Poland wants to participate in probe launched into rape of Pole says PM

Piotr Polak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said that Poland will ask Germany to immediately allow Polish prosecutors to take part in an inquiry into the rape of a young male Pole in Munich.

“A young male Pole was raped by an Afghan refugee. This is the result of an open-door policy,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“We will ask the German side to immediately allow Polish prosecutors to take part in the investigation,” Morawiecki added.

German media reported on Tuesday that a young male Pole had been raped at one of the Munich subway stations. The alleged attacker, who is currently in custody, is a 20-year-old Afghan migrant.

According to German police, the victim, an 18-year-old German language school student, had been on his way home from a party. The perpetrator took advantage of the fact that his heavily intoxicated victim had fallen asleep.

The suspect also stole the Pole’s wallet and mobile phone. Police, however, were able to locate the culprit through a location tracker on the phone.

“This is the result of an open-door policy which has been conducted by the European Union, Mr. Manfred Weber and his representative in Poland, Donald Tusk,” the prime minister wrote.

“Do we want such a Europe in Poland?” Morawiecki asked.

Having pointed out that Poland was one of the safest countries on the European continent, the prime minister said that the Law and Justice (PiS) government had been investing huge funds in the army, police and the protection of Poland’s borders.

“Our opponents maintain that we have been threatening (people),” Morawiecki continued, adding that this was untrue as “we have been governing in a responsible way.”

According to Morawiecki, this cannot be said about the main opposition party, the Civic Platform.

“The Polish people will decide on October 15 what kind of security policy they want and whether we will continue ours,” Morawiecki concluded.

According to the Polish Embassy in Berlin, “Poland’s consular services have been in contact with local police.”

Poland will hold a general election on October 15.

“A German Embassy representative was invited to the Polish Foreign Ministry in connection with the brutal attack on a Polish citizen at one of the Munich subway stations,” the Foreign Ministry said later on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the German official was told that as such incidents could repeat in the future, it would be necessary to launch an effective information campaign which would warn against such attacks.