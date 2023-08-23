Government planning to buy two ex-state assets says dep. min.

Talking to PAP on Wednesday, Andrzej Sliwka, a deputy minister for state assets, said: "We have projects that are currently being negotiated."

Albert Zawada/PAP

The government is in advanced talks over the purchase of two assets once owned by the state, a deputy minister has said.

Poland’s government has made the control of economic entities it regards as vital to Polish security, such as banks, a key tenet of its re-election campaign.

The country will hold a general election on October 15.

Talking to PAP on Wednesday, Andrzej Sliwka, a deputy minister for state assets, said: “We have projects that are currently being negotiated.”

He added that the government “is in the middle of advanced talks regarding the purchase of two large entities” and that they are in the financial and defence sectors.

“Re-polonization is inscribed in (ruling party – PAP) Law and Justice’s DNA,” said Sliwka.

The sale of state-owned companies to foreign capital is the subject of one of the questions in a referendum scheduled to take place on election day.