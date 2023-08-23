Run, Tomek, run! Gliwice man to emulate Forrest Gump by running 6,500km across America

Tomek Sobania is gearing up for an adventure that will take approximately half a year by running from Boston to Los Angeles, the equivalent of 150 marathons in 165 days.

Inspired by the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, a Polish man is embarking on a journey that will see him run across the United States while raising funds for charity.

Tomek Sobania, a 25-year-old from Gliwice, is gearing up for an adventure that will span approximately half a year, as he plans to cover a staggering 6,500 kilometers, starting from Boston and ending in Los Angeles.

“I’ll run like Forrest Gump, but I’ll be the real Forrest,” he joked, drawing a comparison to the lead character from the blockbusting epic.

He continued: “I’ll start in Boston, run to New York, then Washington. I want to meet the US president there, just like the character.

“From Washington, I’ll be on foot to Chicago, because that’s the most famous road in the world, Route 66, and it was run in the movie, so I must too. And from Chicago I will run to Los Angeles.”

Known for his passion for running and dedication to charitable causes, Sobania has previously completed marathons spanning vast distances, such as a journey on foot from Poland to Athens, covering 84 marathons in 90 days.

Driven by his desire to make a positive impact, he’s supported several charitable causes for children in need, aiding troubled youth in social rehabilitation, or providing rehabilitation equipment for the disabled.

Preparing for his transcontinental run, Sobania is undergoing a rigorous training regimen of 5-6 sessions per week, alongside guidance from a physiotherapist and motor trainer.

Anticipating he will require at least 14 pairs of running shoes for the journey, amongst other things, he explained: “I have to run 150 marathons in 165 days during this time, 14 pairs is the bare minimum I need. When I was running to Athens, I used up 7 pairs in three months.”

While the run itself will pose a challenge, it’s only part of Sobania’s multifaceted life.

He’s already authored four books, two of which are dedicated to running and two aimed at young readers. Currently, he studies pedagogy with a specialization in social rehabilitation, previously he was in a ballet and vocal studio.

Sobania said: “Now we are planning our trip to the USA, I am looking for sponsors and with my team we are arranging a meeting with the President of the United States.

“The great expedition will take place next year and, of course, will have a charitable character.

“For the time being, various people and foundations are contacting me, when the run is closer, I will decide for whom I will run half a year through the United States “

The expedition is set for August 2024.