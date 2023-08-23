Confederation has no intention of coalition with either PiS or Tusk

The leader of the far-right Confederation party has ruled out his party going into government with either the governing Law and Justice party (PiS) or the main opposition grouping, headed by Donald Tusk, a former prime minister.

Poland holds a general election on October 15 and there has been speculation that Confederation might strike an agreement with PiS to get a stake in the government.

Opinion polls at the moment show that while PiS may emerge with the most MPs after the election it will not have enough to secure a majority, a situation that could open the door to Confederation.

But Krzysztof Bosak appeared to exclude this possibility, telling Radio Plus on Wednesday morning that his party “will not extend PiS’s power in Poland and will not help Tusk return to power,” adding that both Tusk and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Law and Justice leader, should retire from politics.

“We will not contribute to prolonging the pathological PiS arrangements or reproducing Tusk’s arrangements,” said Bosak.

“Confederation does not intend to join the government; we intend to remove PiS from power because we believe that it is a ‘demoralized’ party that governs very badly.”