FM presents nomination to new Polish ambassador to Croatia

Poland’s foreign minister presented an ambassadorial nomination on Tuesday to Pawel Czerwinski, who will become the country’s new ambassador to Croatia, the foreign ministry announced.

“Minister Zbigniew Rau handed an ambassadorial nomination today to Pawel Czerwinski, who will become Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Croatia,” the ministry posted on social media.

Pawel Czerwinski is a presidential advisor. According to the President’s Office website, Czerwinski was accepted to work for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in autumn 1990 as a result of his success in an exam competition.

Czerwinski started his diplomatic career as an attache responsible for legal matter in the consular section of Poland’s embassy in Moscow. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the regaining of independence by the Baltic states, he was transferred to the Latvian capital, Riga, where he he dealt to with political and legal affairs between 1991-1996 as well as also serving for some time as a trade attache.

In August 2004, he became charge d’affaires at the Polish embassy in Ankara, Turkey, from where he moved in 2006 to the same position in Belgrade, Serbia. Between 2015 1nd 2020, Czerwinski served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Slovenia.