Polish Army trains on Chunmoo rocket launcher in S. Korea

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak approved contract for delivery of Chunmoo units last year

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Polish Army soldiers in South Korea are being trained on the Chunmoo Homar-K missile launchers that have been recently delivered to Poland, the Ministry of National Defence announced on Tuesday.

The first South Korean K239 Chunmoo rocket launcher was delivered to Poland on Monday and more launchers are expected to arrive later this year.

The ministry announced on X (formerly Twitter) that training of Polish Army soldiers who will soon operate the Chunmoo Homar-K missile launchers is underway.

Poland purchased 218 Chunmoo units under a contract worth USD 3.55 billion. They are to be delivered to Poland between 2023 and 2027. The first three launchers are to be mounted on Polish chassis in South Korea and shipped to Poland. Further Chunmoo units will be placed on the Polish-made chassis in the Stalowa Wola steel mill in Poland.

Poland has recently ordered modern weapons from South Korea, including K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery launchers and FA-50 combat trainer aircraft, in reaction to increased threats from Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War Two