Polish PM, Portuguese president discuss eastern Nato flank

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Security on Nato’s eastern flank and in Europe in general as well as bilateral economic and trade cooperation were on the agenda of talks between Poland’s prime minister and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki referred to his meeting with the Portuguese head of state, who is on an official visit to Poland, in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening. The post highlighted that last year, Poland and Portugal celebrated the hundredth anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

“Today President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa came to Warsaw, with whom I discussed issues of security on the eastern Nato flank and the whole of Europe as well as bilateral economic and trade cooperation,” Morawiecki wrote.

The Polish prime minister said the talks also touched on solutions in the field of EU migration and asylum policy and the bloc’s planned expansion.

During his visit to Poland, Rebelo de Sousa has also met his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Elzbieta Witek, and Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki.