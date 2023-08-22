Governing party announces programme convention in Katowice

Krzysztof Sobolewski, secretary general of Poland's ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS)

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Krzysztof Sobolewski, secretary general of Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), told PAP that the party will hold an election programme convention at the turn of September and October in the southern city of Katowice.

Sobolewski announced that in the first half of September, PiS’s programme will be presented and will be followed by the party’s election convention at the turn of September and October at the ‘Spodek’ conference venue in Katowice.

“The party’s programme was created during many talks with Poles,” said Sobolewski.

“We talked about matters important to Poles at meetings all over Poland, in large cities and small towns,” he said adding that the election programme will be presented at a meeting with voters.

“The PiS National Election Convention will take place at the turn of September and October in the Silesia province, at the Spodek in Katowice,” said the party’s general secretary adding that “Silesia is the economic heart of Poland; thanks to the efficient policy of the government, this region is a key place for Poland’s development.”

Parliamentary elections are scheduled on October 15 when Poles will elect 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term.