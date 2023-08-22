PM signs regulation on new permanent allowance for pensioners

Piotr Polak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has signed regulations on the amount and date of payment of the the so-called 14th pension, a new permanent allowance for old-age pensioners.

According to the document signed by Morawiecki on Tuesday and published on the government’s website, the 14th pension will be paid in September, and will amount to PLN 2,650 (EUR 594) gross.

Pensioners whose monthly benefit is no more than PLN 2,900 (EUR 650) gross will receive the full allowance. Those receiving a higher pension, will have the payment reduced.