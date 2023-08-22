Duda asks Portugal to continue its assistance to Ukraine

The president of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is on a three-day visit to Poland.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said during a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart that he asked Portugal to continue its military and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The president of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is on a three-day visit to Poland. On Tuesday, he and Duda met in Warsaw to discuss the war in Ukraine and the issue of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

After the meeting, Duda told a press conference that he thanked Rebelo de Sousa for the help his country has provided to Ukraine so far.

“I asked the president to continue helping Ukraine, both in military and humanitarian terms,” Duda added.