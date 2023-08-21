Polish beef to be allowed onto Thai market reports ministry

Poland’s agriculture ministry has announced that 11 Polish beef-processing companies have received authorisation to export the meat to Thailand.

The ministry, on Monday, said that Thai authorities had informed it that beef meats and beet offal from Poland would be allowed onto the Thai market.

“Eleven beef production plants have been granted the right to export to the Thai market for a period of three years,” read the decision issued by authorities in Thailand on August 18.

The ruling added: “The permit was issued as a result of an audit by the Thai services in 2022.”