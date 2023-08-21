Poland praises Dutch, Danish decisions to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau

Valdemar Doveiko/PAP

“Poland has received with enthusiasm the news of the decision of the allied governments of the Netherlands and Denmark to donate modern fighter jets to Ukraine,” the foreign minister has written on the X social media platform.

“It is the right decision,” Minister Zbigniew Rau wrote on Monday.

“From the beginning of the renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine, Poland has been building a coalition of states guided by the principle: what is right should be desirable, what is desirable must be possible, and what is possible is bound to be realistic,” the Polish foreign minister added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, after Sunday talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, that the Netherlands would supply 42 F-16s to Ukraine. He said that the jets would be delivered to Ukraine after the pilots and maintenance teams had completed a training programme.

Later on Sunday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told President Zelensky that Denmark would supply 19 F-16s to Ukraine.