First Chunmoo rocket launcher arrives in Poland says MoD

The first South Korean K239 Chunmoo rocket launcher has been delivered to Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister has said.

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

The first South Korean K239 Chunmoo rocket launcher has been delivered to Poland, the defence minister has said.

“Another shipment of Chunmoo rocket launchers will arrive in Poland later this year,” Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on X (formerly Twitter), on Monday.

“The rocket launcher has been mounted on a Polish-made Jelcz chassis,” Blaszczak added.

Poland purchased 218 Chunmoo units under a contract worth USD 3.55 billion. They are to be delivered to Poland between 2023 and 2027. The first three launchers are to be mounted on the Polish chassis in South Korea and shipped to Poland. Further Chunmoo units will be placed on the Polish-made chassis in the Stalowa Wola steelmill in Poland.

Poland has recently ordered modern weapons from South Korea, including K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery launchers and FA-50 combat trainer aircraft, in reaction to increased threats from Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War Two.