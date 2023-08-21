Poland’s industrial production falls y/y in July – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output fell by 2.7 percent year on year in July 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

Month on month, industrial output fell by 8.5 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected July’s industrial production to fall by 0.8 percent year on year and to increase by 6.6 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices fell by 1.7 percent year on year in July and by 0.7 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected July’s producer prices to fell by 1.2 percent year on year and to by 0.4 percent month on month.