Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 10.4 percent year on year to PLN 7,485.12 (EUR 1 674) in July 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

In monthly terms, the average wage went up by 2.0 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 11.1-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in July and 3.1-percent increase from June.

July’s corporate employment increased by 0.1 percent year on year and remained unchanged month on month.