Only 5.8 pct of Poles back EU’s proposed new migration policy – poll

As little as 5.8 percent of Poles support the European Union’s new migration deal, including a plan to relocate migrants among member states, a recent survey has shown.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant pact, under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries bearing the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy, or pay about EUR 22,000 for every migrant they refuse to admit.

According to the latest study commissioned by Poland’s Centre for European Policy Research, a vast majority of Poles oppose the EU concept of the migration pact and mandatory quotas of migrants relocated, with 81.4 percent of respondents “definitely” or “rather” against these solutions.

At the same time, 12.8 percent considered the EU proposed migration scheme “rather reasonable” and only 5.8 percent were “definitely” in favour of it.

Poles also say a firm “no” to the fines per non-admitted migrant, with 86.4 percent of respondents negatively assessing this proposal, including 24.9 percent “definitely” against it. Only 13.6 percent agree with the solution.

The study was conducted by the Question Mark Social Research Office on a representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles.