Ruling coalition continues to lead in poll

The ruling United Right (ZP) coalition would win an election, if it was held now, with 39 percent of the vote, according to a Social Changes opinion poll.

The poll, published in wPolityce on Saturday, gave second place to the main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), with 29 percent.

The third spot went to the far-right Confederation party with 10 percent, followed by the Left with 9 percent, Poland 2050 with 6 percent and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) with 5 percent, the survey showed.

Other groupings would remain below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.

In the scenario in which Poland 2050 would battle in this autumn’s general election as a coalition with the Polish People’s Party (PSL) called the Third Way, they could count on 9 percent of the vote.

The result means that support for ZP rose by 2 percentage points from a similar poll run a week earlier, while backing for KO increased by 1 pp.

Support for the Confederation dropped by 4 pps and backing for the Left went down by 1pp.

Poland 2050 and the PSL improved their results against the previous survey by 1 pp and 2 pps respectively.

Sixty-four percent of the respondents declared they would vote, unchanged from the last declared turnout.