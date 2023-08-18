PiS unveils ‘Safe future for Poles’ election slogan

The governing Law and Justice party will run under the slogan ‘A safe future for Poles’ in this autumn’s general election.

The slogan was unveiled by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister and the Law and Justice (PiS) leader, on Friday.

Poland heads to the polls on October 15 after what is expected to be a bitterly fought election campaign that could worsen the divide between the country’s socially conservative leadership and its more liberal opposition.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, Beata Szydlo, a former prime minister, and Elzbieta Witek, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Kaczynski tied the slogan to security.

He said that the most important issue for the country right now was “military security, security that protects us from armed attack.”

Continuing, he added that “we are doing everything – and we are doing it effectively – to keep improving this security.”