Maritime historians say new clues could help solve mystery of legendary ORP Orzeł submarine which disappeared in 1940 and has not been seen since

A group called ‘SANTI Odnalezc Orla’ (Santi Find the Eagle) says it could be a step closer to finding the legendary WWII submarine.

Maritime history enthusiasts say new clues could help solve one of the biggest mysteries of WWII – the location of a legendary Polish torpedo submarine that went missing in 1940.

The team from the ‘SANTI Odnalezc Orla’ (Santi Find the Eagle) group says new information has honed their search for the lost ORP Orzeł to a specific area in the North Sea where a British submarine was also operating.

Preparing to embark on their 10th annual expedition, the seven-man team of volunteers says it has tested a number of theories, including that the submarine was accidentally sunk by the British Airforce in a "friendly-fire" incident.

Having spent nearly a decade searching for the lost submarine, the team thinks it now has a chance of solving the mystery of the Polish sub’s disappearance.

Brought into service in 1938, the sub, whose name means Eagle, became legendary for its daring escape from Tallinn to Britain whilst under heavy enemy fire.

Forced to navigate through waters teeming with Nazi ships, it managed to survive before being redeployed and, among other heroic escapades, managing to uncover German plans to attack Norway.

Last heard from in June 1940 while on a mission in the North Sea, on June 8th it was officially declared missing.

Its whereabouts and fate remain unknown to this day.

But now the group of ‘maritime history detectives’ says it could be a step closer to finding the answers.

Team member Piotr Michalik told TFN: “We have surveyed routes taken by other Allied submarines operating in the North Sea in May/June 1940, including those that unexpectedly deviated from their assigned patrol areas, and our next expedition focuses on a new area based on this analysis.

“We are very excited and hopeful about our 10th mission and we are as determined as ever to find the Orzeł.

“There are anecdotes which suggest that, like some Allied submarines we have looked at, the ORP Orzeł may also have strayed off course during its last mission.

“Whilst these are only anecdotes, they support our new area of research. After testing the most probable theories, the less likely ones should also be tested as they could lead us to success.”

The team’s main search-area until now, has been focused on an area of the North Sea called the A3 zone, the same area that the submarine was expected to have been in, on the first days of her last patrol.

However, no radio signals were received from the submarine from the moment she set sail on the 23rd of May 1940 from the Rosyth Naval Base in Scotland.

This year the team have decided to focus their efforts on a new search area, north-east of the A3 zone, 100 miles from the coast of the Netherlands.

An area where German minefields are known to have been located, thanks to the team’s cooperation with the Sea War Museum in Jutland, they now know the area has been very poorly researched.

One significant influence on the choice of search area is information about the route taken by the British submarine HMS Taku, which set out on patrol immediately after ORP Orzeł.

During Taku’s time in the A3 zone, an explosion was recorded which might be connected to the disappearance of the Polish submarine.

In addition, it is documented that HMS Taku left A3 and patrolled eastwards, cutting through German minefields for reconnaissance, before it returned to A3.

Aiding them in their efforts, the team will also be able to rely on the most up-to-date hydrographic technology.

Karol Jacob, who is one of three hydropgraphers in the team said: “Thanks to Norbit, a world-class manufacturer of multi-beam echo sounders (MBES), we will be able to obtain even more detailed bathymetric data on verified positions.

“In addition, thanks to TopWave, a manufacturer of satellite positioning systems, we will obtain very accurate location data. The list of potential wrecks is large, as it includes about 100 of them.

Aiding them in their efforts, the team will also be able to rely on the most up-to-date hydrographic technology.

“We will do our best to check as many as possible. In fact, we don’t need so many of these positions, one is enough! The one in which the wreck of the ORP Orzeł lies.”

Although many attempts have been made to locate the submarine, the Santi Find the Eagle team are convinced that the combination of modern technology and their extensive experience will now help solve the sub’s mystery and be a significant development for Polish maritime history.