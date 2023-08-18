Poland may set income criteria for credit vacations – gov’t spokesman

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish government could introduce income criteria on credit vacations for borrowers with zloty-denominated mortgages, introduced to help people cope with high interest rates, the government spokesman has said.

Speaking to broadcaster Polsat News, Piotr Mueller also said the criteria would be set so that “the overwhelming majority” of borrowers could take advantage of the scheme.

The credit vacation, which has allowed borrowers to skip four monthly payments both in 2022 and this year with no penalty, was introduced last year as borrowers faced higher installments due to reference interest rate hikes to 6.75 percent.

“We are considering an option with income criteria set at a level enabling the overwhelming majority (of borrowers – PAP) to take advantage (of the measure – PAP),” Muller said. “We are waiting for credit market analysis and the decisions will be made in September. The programme’s continuation is realistic.”

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, had in the past spoken about introducing income criteria.