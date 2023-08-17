Parliament passes bill to hold referendum on October 15

In the vote in parliament, 234 MPs voted in favour, while 210 opposed and seven abstained. The absolute majority necessary to adopt the resolution was 226 votes.

A bill on a nationwide referendum, which is due to be held on the same day as the general election, October 15, was passed by the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, on Thursday.

The four-question referendum will cover a proposed EU migrant relocation scheme, the sale of state assets, the future of a fence on the Polish-Belarusian border and the retirement age.

In the vote in parliament, 234 MPs voted in favour, while 210 opposed and seven abstained. The absolute majority necessary to adopt the resolution was 226 votes.

The document will be published in the Journal of Laws.

The Sejm’s resolution on ordering a nationwide referendum was prepared on the basis of the government’s motion, which was submitted on Monday.