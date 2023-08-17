Poland’s foreign minister nominates two new ambassadors

Zbigniew Rau presented the nominations to Jakub Kumoch (L), who is set to become Poland's ambassador to China, and to Marek Szczepanowski (R), who is slated to take up the position of Poland's ambassador to Cyprus.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The foreign minister, on Thursday, nominated Poland’s ambassadors to China and Cyprus.

Jakub Kumoch had previously served as Poland’s ambassador to the countries of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as well as Turkey. He was also a foreign policy aide to President Andrzej Duda and headed the International Policy Bureau.

Marek Szczepanowski held the position of Director of Diplomatic Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.