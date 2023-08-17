Intercity rail carrier handles record number of passengers last weekend

PKP Intercity is Poland's largest rail operator.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

PKP Intercity, Poland’s leading passenger railway service, carried a record number of passengers between August 11 and 15, the company reported on Thursday.

During long weekend in August, the railway company handled over 1.2 million passengers, 300,000 more than in the same period a year ago, and according to the release, this was the best result in the company’s history.

The largest number of passengers was reported on Friday, August 11, with nearly 254,000 people using the services, and each day of the long weekend, the carrier’s services were used by an average of over 244,000 people.

PKP Intercity is Poland’s largest rail operator. In 2022, it carried nearly 60 million passengers, both on domestic and international routes.

August 15 is the date of Poland’s victory over the Red Army in the Battle of Warsaw, and marks Polish Armed Forces Day which is a national holiday.