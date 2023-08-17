Government does not care about Poles’ opinion says opposition MP

The questions in a planned referendum show that the government is not interested in what Poles have to say on issues important to them, an opposition MP has told the Polish parliament.

On Thursday, the Sejm, lower house of parliament, debated the referendum’s four questions, which have been proposed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Poles will be asked on October 15, the same day as the general election, on their views on privatising state-owned enterprises, raising the retirement age, the future of a fence on the border with Belarus and an EU migrant relocation scheme.

During the debate, Paulina Hennig-Kloska, the head of the parliamentary group of Poland 2050, accused the government of failing to ask questions on the changes that have taken place since it has been in power.

“You haven’t listened to anyone for years,” she said. “You didn’t want to ask Polish women and men for their opinion on the changes regarding Sunday trading, on abortion, on prosumer energy, on subsidising public services instead of social transfers.”

Joanna Senyszyn, another opposition MP from the Democratic Left’s parliamentary caucus, struck a similar note, saying that the government did not want to know the opinion of citizens but instead wanted to use “the budgetary money spent on the referendum to illegally subsidise the PiS election campaign.”

“The questions you have put together are infinitely stupid, biased and ideologised, anti-EU, based on falsehood and imprecise,” she added.