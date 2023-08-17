Parliament backs government referendum plan

Poland’s lower house of parliament has passed a government motion on a national referendum, which is due to be held on the same day as the general election, October 15.

Following a debate, 233 MPs voted for the motion, 211 against and eight abstained.

The four-question referendum will cover a proposed EU migrant relocation scheme, the sale of state assets, the future of a fence on the Polish-Belarusian border and the retirement age.

The government has said the referendum gives Poles the chance to have voice on key issues. But the opposition has dismissed it as nothing more than electioneering by the governing Law and Justice party

Following Thursday’s vote the motion will now go to parliament’s Legislative Committee, which will prepare a draft resolution on holding the referendum. The draft prepared by the committee may not change the content of the questions.