Frustrated housewives get the job done after spending over a year paving entire village’s pathways

The women from the Koło Gospodyń Wiejskich (Country Housewives Association) in the small village of Romaszki, northeast of Lublin, took matters into their own hands after the local council said it couldn’t find construction workers.

Koło Gospodyń Wiejskich “Rumianki”/Facebook

Frustrated housewives have paved their entire village’s pathways after becoming fed up with waiting for their local authority to do so.

Starting a year and a half ago, the women have now paved over a kilometre of paving stones to create the village's new sidewalk.

The council of Rossosz, the district overseeing the area, had promised building materials for footpath construction but was unable to provide the labor to get the job done.

Housewife Edyta Pawlukiewicz said: “Our husbands showed us how it’s done. It turned out not to be such a difficult job.

The council of Rossosz, the district overseeing the area, had promised building materials for footpath construction but was unable to provide the labor to get the job done.

“Later, they supervised us, and somehow, by trial and error, we became pavers.

“The mayor gave us the materials. And we, as a social act, laid a total of one kilometre of stones through the whole of Romaszki.

“Not only women but also young people joined in.”

The women also teamed up with the local parish priest to pave a pathway to the cemetery, replacing an impassable dirt road.

Gathering at the site on weekends, villagers offered both helping hands and refreshments.

The women’s skills extended beyond construction, showcasing their culinary talent with traditional Polish dishes.

They also teamed up with the local parish priest to pave a pathway to the cemetery, replacing an impassable dirt road.

Finishing the entire project on July 30th, the women posted on Facebook: "As you can see we're not just cooking… We also find ourselves in a construction site. Also we are waiting for some interesting offers…."

In addition, the ladies met at the village fire station and transformed the space into a hub of creativity and learning with cooking workshops, painting sessions and cultural performances.