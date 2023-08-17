How to organize a pivot workspace in the office

MIKOMAX

In an era of dynamic changes in the labor market and the growing importance of flexibility and innovation, office design is also evolving to meet new challenges.

On the one hand, ergonomics and comfort are important, and on the other hand, so too are flexibility and the ability to choose where to perform duties. The COVID-19 pandemic has made people and companies realize that offices provide more than just a desk for work. They are now seen as venues, allowing interactions that are not possible over video chat. One of the latest trends is the pivot space model. This innovative idea involves creating multifunctional, flexible office spaces that can be easily transformed according to the needs and requirements of employees and the organization.

Pivot space – one space, many functions

The pivot space concept provides an opportunity to make better use of office space and increase work efficiency by adapting it to different uses. The idea is to create a flexible space where you can meet with clients, comfortably work on a project, hold a team meeting or discuss business matters with employees who are working from home.

The rotating space can easily be transformed into a common area, individual workstation, or conference room. The flexibility of this approach is designed to foster creativity, cooperation, and communication among employees. As a result, it leads to greater efficiency and job satisfaction.

Flexible hybrid model vs. workplace

Working at one desk all the time is a thing of the past. It’s not just about the hot desking concept that is gaining a lot of popularity, but also about the fact that in today’s reality, employees perform a variety of duties (phone calls, customer meetings, presentations, training, and so on). Increasingly, they are using video conferencing to handle business matters or meetings with co-workers, which require different conditions than face-to-face conversations in open space.

Flexibility and adaptability to changing needs have become key features of modern offices. The modern worker should have access to an ergonomic workstation that he or she can easily adapt to both individual and team work. Examples include acoustic cabins from Hushoffice , which enable an efficient use of space for online meetings as well as conceptual work.

Rotating office areas – increasing the functionality of the workplace

The concept of pivot space, or rotating workspaces, relies heavily on furnishings. Modular tables, couches, and mobile partitions can be designed to define a spatial hierarchy. Acoustic office cubicles equipped with modern technology are places where teams can brainstorm, clients can discuss matters important to them, and colleagues can talk in comfort.

There is no single way to create a rotating workspace, but solutions such as acoustic cubicles, whose location and purpose can be changed, are a good choice for long-term flexibility.

How can the pivot spaces concept be implemented in the workplace?

A rotating workspace can become a reason for employees to willingly come to the office. It provides a place where people can perform duties according to their needs and preferences, and interact with those around them to feel part of the community. When designing multifunctional areas of office space, it is important to take into account the diversity of the workforce and provide solutions tailored to work methods and preferences.

Multifunctional workstations for individual work

Rotating spaces are a modern solution also designed to support individual work in open office spaces. Acoustic cabins, such as hushHybrid, provide the ability to focus on tasks, and privacy, without being isolated from the rest of the team. The adjustable depth of the tabletop guarantees comfort during longer video conferences or presentations, or while working on a difficult project. Glass walls muffle sounds while allowing visual contact with the team. Features include power and USB outlets, eye-friendly lighting, and efficient ventilation.

Pivot spaces – support customer and team interaction

Rotating spaces allow for a seamless transition between individual work and team collaboration, which promotes efficiency in dynamic office environments. They facilitate informal discussions and short deliberations, contributing to better cooperation and communication in the team. However, it is not just a matter of creating a welcoming environment for personnel. Pivot space should be adapted to support customer interaction during digital presentations and face-to-face negotiations. For this purpose, you can use office acoustic cubicles, such as the four-person hushMeet booths , which are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also functional. Thanks to their excellent soundproofing properties, they allow meetings to be conducted in comfort, without disruption from the surrounding environment. The multi-person acoustic booths can be easily transformed from a group work room to a relaxation area or teleconference space.